Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra-Spearfish
Mar 7, 2019
The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra recreates the sounds of the concert stage, the dance halls, and the theater – ragtime, dance music, theatre selections, and silent film accompaniment, all performed off the original musical scores.
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/event/subscription-series-peacherine-ragtime-orchestra-society/
All Dates:
Mar 7, 2019
Musical scores.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.