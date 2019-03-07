Share |

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra-Spearfish

Mar 7, 2019

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra recreates the sounds of the concert stage, the dance halls, and the theater – ragtime, dance music, theatre selections, and silent film accompaniment, all performed off the original musical scores. 


Location: Matthews Opera House
612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD
Phone:   605-642-7973
http://www.matthewsopera.com/event/subscription-series-peacherine-ragtime-orchestra-society/

Mar 7, 2019

Matthews Opera House
Matthews Opera House 612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD

