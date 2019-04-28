Share |

Pegie Douglas & the Badger Sett Band (concert) - Spearfish

Apr 28, 2019 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

High Plains Live! Presents: Pegie Douglas & The Badger Sett Band
Tickets: $10, Reserved Seats $15


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Apr 28, 2019 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Performance of Badger Clark's poetry set to music.

