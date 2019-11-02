Share |

Performance in Motion (class) - Brookings

Nov 9, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Come learn the basics of theatre and find out how amazing it is! No experience required. Open to students in 3rd through 8th grades.

Instructor: Ellie Livingston

Cost: $60


Location:   South Dakota
Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org

All Dates:
Nov 2, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Nov 9, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Nov 16, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Nov 23, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable