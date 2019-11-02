Performance in Motion (class) - Brookings
Nov 23, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Come learn the basics of theatre and find out how amazing it is! No experience required. Open to students in 3rd through 8th grades.
Instructor: Ellie Livingston
Cost: $60
|Location:
|South Dakota
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org
All Dates:
Nov 2, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Nov 9, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Nov 16, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Nov 23, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Students in 3rd through 8th grades learn the basics of theater.
