Performance in Motion - Brookings

Nov 2, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019
Spend the month working on a show that will be performed for children in the community. Come learn the basics of theatre and find out how Amazing it is! No experience required.
This class meets 4 times.
November 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd
Time: 10:00-11:00
This class is open for ages 3rd grade through 8th grade
Instructor: Ellie Livingston
Fee: $60
|Location:
|South Dakota
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
