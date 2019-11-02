Performance in Motion - Brookings

Share |

Nov 2, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019

Spend the month working on a show that will be performed for children in the community. Come learn the basics of theatre and find out how Amazing it is! No experience required.

This class meets 4 times.

November 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd

Time: 10:00-11:00

This class is open for ages 3rd grade through 8th grade

Instructor: Ellie Livingston

 

Fee: $60


Location:   South Dakota
Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
