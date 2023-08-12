Perseid Meteor Show - Garretson
Aug 12, 2023 9:00 pm
Tour the night sky and learn about stargazing as meteors fall at Palisades State Park.
Be sure to dress for the weather; bug spray is encouraged. A park license will be required.
|Location:
|Palisades State Park - The picnic shelter
|Map:
|25491 485th Ave, Garretson, SD 57030
|Phone:
|605-594-3824
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/2257/
All Dates:
