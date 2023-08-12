Share |

Perseid Meteor Show - Garretson

Aug 12, 2023 9:00 pm

Tour the night sky and learn about stargazing as meteors fall at Palisades State Park. 

Be sure to dress for the weather; bug spray is encouraged. A park license will be required.


Location:   Palisades State Park - The picnic shelter
Map:   25491 485th Ave, Garretson, SD 57030
Phone:   605-594-3824
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/2257/

