Perseid Meteor Show & Star Party - Garretson

Aug 10, 2019

Join us for a tour of the night sky and meteor shower as we learn all about the night sky. A telescope will be set up for visitors to use. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket and bug spray.


Location:   Palisades State Park
Map:   25495 485th Ave, Garretson, SD 57030
Phone:   605-594-3824
Email:   PalisadesPark@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/

