Perseid Meteor Show & Star Party - Garretson
Aug 10, 2019
Join us for a tour of the night sky and meteor shower as we learn all about the night sky. A telescope will be set up for visitors to use. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket and bug spray.
|Location:
|Palisades State Park
|Map:
|25495 485th Ave, Garretson, SD 57030
|Phone:
|605-594-3824
|Email:
|PalisadesPark@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/
All Dates:
