Share |

Pettigrew and Dakota Territory History - Sioux Falls

Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Third Thursday MCHS History Talk. Wayne Fanebust relates the life and times of Senator RF Pettigrew, primary figure in Dakota Territory & South Dakota history.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   info@minnehahahistory.org

All Dates:
Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Social at 6:30 pm with talk at 7:00 pm. Free and open to the public.

Wayne Fanebust, author and historian coordinated with SD Humanities, presents at the MCHS Third Thursday History Talk.

Old Courthouse Museum
Old Courthouse Museum 57104 200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104

Search All Events By Day

January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable