Pettigrew and Dakota Territory History - Sioux Falls
Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Third Thursday MCHS History Talk. Wayne Fanebust relates the life and times of Senator RF Pettigrew, primary figure in Dakota Territory & South Dakota history.
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104
|Phone:
|605-951-9200
|Email:
|info@minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Social at 6:30 pm with talk at 7:00 pm. Free and open to the public.
Wayne Fanebust, author and historian coordinated with SD Humanities, presents at the MCHS Third Thursday History Talk.
