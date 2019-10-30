Share |

Pheasantennial Banquet - Redfield

Oct 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Advance tickets at Appel Oil and One Stop. Credit card sales available from City Hall (605-472-4550) or CNW Historic RR Depot (605-472-4566).

 

Fee: $25


Location:   Shanty Haven
Map:   1223 W 5th St, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-472-4550
Email:   sdwipf@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Oct 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Social at 6 pm followed by prime rib dinner and program celebrating 100th anniversary of the first pheasant hunting season in SD. Vocal selections by Miranda Mack, Miss South Dakota 2017

Shanty Haven
Shanty Haven 57469 1223 W 5th St, Redfield, SD 57469

Search All Events By Day

October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable