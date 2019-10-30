Pheasantennial Banquet - Redfield
Oct 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Advance tickets at Appel Oil and One Stop. Credit card sales available from City Hall (605-472-4550) or CNW Historic RR Depot (605-472-4566).
Fee: $25
|Location:
|Shanty Haven
|Map:
|1223 W 5th St, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4550
|Email:
|sdwipf@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Oct 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Social at 6 pm followed by prime rib dinner and program celebrating 100th anniversary of the first pheasant hunting season in SD. Vocal selections by Miranda Mack, Miss South Dakota 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.