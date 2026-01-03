Phillip Daniel Candlelit Concert - Spearfish

Mar 20, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for a mesmerizing CANDLELIT performance by Philip Daniel, a celebrated pianist and composer from Lincoln, Nebraska. Known for his unique blend of classical, minimalist, and cinematic music, Philip incorporates live-looping, synths, and percussion to create an immersive auditory journey. This intimate evening will feature two captivating 45-minute sets, showcasing Philip’s signature style that has touched audiences worldwide, with over 30 million streams of his compositions. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of music that connects deeply with both seasoned musicians and casual listeners alike.



This performance will take place at The Matthews, Spearfish, SD. Perfect for music lovers and families alike, this event promises an unforgettable night of artistry and inspiration.

Fee: $26