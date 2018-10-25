Photography Care Workshop - Deadwood
Oct 25, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Association of South Dakota Museums (ASDM) will offer a photography care workshop in Deadwood. The workshop will provide a number of professional tips and techniques on how to preserve your photograph collection. Workshop attendees will learn to identify a variety of photography formats and how to properly care for and store them. The workshop will be led by Richard Carlson, Historic Black Hills Studios Digital Archivist; Michael Runge, City of Deadwood Archivist; Hannah Marshall, Deadwood History Archivist; and Rachel Lovelace-Portal, Deadwood History Curator of Collections. The workshop is free for ASDM members and $25 for non-members. Register for the workshop at southdakotamuseums.wildapricot.org/event-3049369. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC); 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Fee: $Non-ASDM members $25
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Hannah@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.southdakotamuseums.wildapricot.org/event-3049369
All Dates:
