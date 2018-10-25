Share |

Photography Care Workshop - Deadwood

Oct 25, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Association of South Dakota Museums (ASDM) will offer a photography care workshop in Deadwood. The workshop will provide a number of professional tips and techniques on how to preserve your photograph collection. Workshop attendees will learn to identify a variety of photography formats and how to properly care for and store them. The workshop will be led by Richard Carlson, Historic Black Hills Studios Digital Archivist; Michael Runge, City of Deadwood Archivist; Hannah Marshall, Deadwood History Archivist; and Rachel Lovelace-Portal, Deadwood History Curator of Collections. The workshop is free for ASDM members and $25 for non-members. Register for the workshop at southdakotamuseums.wildapricot.org/event-3049369. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC); 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

 

Fee: $Non-ASDM members $25


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Hannah@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.southdakotamuseums.wildapricot.org/event-3049369

All Dates:
Oct 25, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Association of South Dakota Museums (ASDM) will offer a photography care workshop in Deadwood. The workshop will provide a number of professional tips and techniques on how to preserve your photograph collection. Workshop attendees will learn to identify a variety of photography formats and how to properly care for and store them. The workshop will be led by Richard Carlson, Historic Black Hills ...
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS