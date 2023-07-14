Share |

"Pickin' on the Front Porch" - Rapid City

Jul 14, 2023 - Jul 15, 2023

Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills
July 14 and 15 at 7 PM
Featuring world-class musicians from major orchestras across the U.S. Join us for a great evening of music featuring Kenji Bunch, Johnny Cash and Johannes Brahms.
More info. at: https://www.cmfbh.org/holiday-gift.html

 

Fee: $25 Adult, $5 Student


Location:   Journey Museum and Learning Center
Map:   222 New York St., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605 394-6923
Email:   music@cmfbh.org
Website:   http://www.cmfbh.org

All Dates:
Jul 14, 2023 - Jul 15, 2023 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Grammy awarded musicians performing Johnny Cash to Johannes Brahms Sextet.

Journey Museum and Learning Center
Journey Museum and Learning Center 57701 222 New York St., Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable