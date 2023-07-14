"Pickin' on the Front Porch" - Rapid City
Jul 14, 2023 - Jul 15, 2023
Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills
July 14 and 15 at 7 PM
Featuring world-class musicians from major orchestras across the U.S. Join us for a great evening of music featuring Kenji Bunch, Johnny Cash and Johannes Brahms.
More info. at: https://www.cmfbh.org/holiday-gift.html
Fee: $25 Adult, $5 Student
|Location:
|Journey Museum and Learning Center
|Map:
|222 New York St., Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605 394-6923
|Email:
|music@cmfbh.org
|Website:
|http://www.cmfbh.org
All Dates:
Jul 14, 2023 - Jul 15, 2023 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Grammy awarded musicians performing Johnny Cash to Johannes Brahms Sextet.
