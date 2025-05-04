Pickleball with a Purpose - Sioux Falls
May 4, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Registration
Choose your play time (2 or 3 pm). There is a maximum of 20 players for each one-hour time slot. One group of four will sit out for one game. Registration for each time slot will close once it is sold out. Bring your own paddle. A limited number of paddles will also be available to rent. Balls will be provided.
Arrive 15 minutes early to sign waiver so you are ready to play at your assigned time slot. The 3:00 group can come any time.
General Admission Tickets
Don't want to play but you want to cheer on the players and be a part of the fun and a great cause. Cornhole sets will also be set up if you would like to try at a game of this too.
Fee: $15-30
|Location:
|Remedy Pickleball Pub
|Map:
|100 S Reid St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-351-4785
|Email:
|kari@journeyofhopesd.org
|Website:
|https://journeyofhopesd.networkforgood.com/events/84684-rally-for-hope
All Dates:
May 4, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Select the time you want to play
Whether you are new to Pickleball, have played a few games, or are an advanced player, we invite you to join us for a fun afternoon at the new Remedy Pickleball Courts with proceeds supporting Journey of Hope's Hygiene Program.
