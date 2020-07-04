Share |

Picnic Lunch at Depot - Redfield

Jul 4, 2020

Free will offering for sit-down lunch at Depot. Some can choose to sit at former Governor & Senator Peter Norbeck's dining room table.

 

Fee: $Donations graciously accepted


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 4, 2020 Immediately following parade

