Picnic Lunch at Depot - Redfield
Jul 4, 2020
Free will offering for sit-down lunch at Depot. Some can choose to sit at former Governor & Senator Peter Norbeck's dining room table.
Fee: $Donations graciously accepted
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
|Map:
|715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4556
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jul 4, 2020 Immediately following parade
