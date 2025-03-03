Pierre Players Auditions: 37 Postcards - Pierre

Mar 3, 2025 - Mar 4, 2025

Auditions: PPCT will hold auditions for "37 Postcards" on Monday, March 3, 2025, 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. There are parts for four women and two men. For more information, contact Director Sarah Burger at 605-222-3534 or sburger.sb@gmail.com.



Synopsis: After years of traveling abroad, Avery Sutton is happy to return to the comfort of his home in Connecticut. Unfortunately, almost nothing is as he remembered it. The entire house is tilted at a distinct angle, the dog hasn't been fed in five years, and Avery's Grandmother, who everyone thought was dead, is still alive and kicking. Forced to either accept the oddities of his family, or leave them behind, 37 Postcards suggests that you can, in fact, go home again... You just never know what you're going to find.



"37 Postcards" is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts.