Pierre Players presents "All is Calm" - Pierre
Nov 12, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.
Fee: $15 for adults / $13 for students and senior citizens
|Grand Opera House
|109 S Pierre, Pierre, South Dakota 57501
|605.224.7826
|Mary.Duvall@maxwellstrat.com
|http://pierreplayers.com
All Dates:
Nov 10, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nov 11, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nov 12, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Nov 16, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nov 17, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nov 18, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Musical by Peter Rothstein, vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach
