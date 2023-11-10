Pierre Players presents "All is Calm" - Pierre

Nov 16, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

Fee: $15 for adults / $13 for students and senior citizens