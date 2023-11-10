Share |

Pierre Players presents "All is Calm" - Pierre

Nov 18, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

 

Fee: $15 for adults / $13 for students and senior citizens


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S Pierre, Pierre, South Dakota 57501
Phone:   605.224.7826
Email:   Mary.Duvall@maxwellstrat.com
Website:   http://pierreplayers.com

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nov 11, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nov 12, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Nov 16, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nov 17, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nov 18, 2023 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

