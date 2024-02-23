Share |

Pierre Players presents: Clue: On Stage - Pierre

Feb 25, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pierre Players presents "Clue: On Stage," a madcap comedy adapted from the Paramount Pictures Film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc.

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well…dead. This production will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Feb 23-25 (Fri-Sat at 7:30 pm; Sun at 2 pm) and Feb 29-March 2 (Thurs-Sat at 7:30 pm)

 

Fee: $Advance tickets $20 for adults or $15 for seniors/students, or $25 per person at the door.


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S Pierre, Pierre, South Dakota 57501
Phone:   605.224.7826
Email:   Mary.Duvall@maxwellstrat.com
Website:   http://pierreplayers.com

