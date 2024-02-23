Pierre Players presents: Clue: On Stage - Pierre
Pierre Players presents "Clue: On Stage," a madcap comedy adapted from the Paramount Pictures Film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc.
It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well…dead. This production will keep you guessing until the final twist.
Feb 23-25 (Fri-Sat at 7:30 pm; Sun at 2 pm) and Feb 29-March 2 (Thurs-Sat at 7:30 pm)
Fee: $Advance tickets $20 for adults or $15 for seniors/students, or $25 per person at the door.
|Location:
|Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S Pierre, Pierre, South Dakota 57501
|Phone:
|605.224.7826
|Email:
|Mary.Duvall@maxwellstrat.com
|Website:
|http://pierreplayers.com
All Dates:
