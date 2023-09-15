Share |

Pierre Players presents "Inconsequential Dreams" - Pierre

Sep 23, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Inconsequential Dreams is a comedy by South Dakota playwright Michelle Schaunaman. How do you know when you're happy, and can an accountant help? When Ava, a former therapist turned stay-at-home mom, and Paul, an accountant, begin discussing their lives and shared hobby, it starts to raise the suspicions of Ava's husband, Sam, and her best friend, Lisa. Paul's unexpected influence on Ava takes some surprising turns, but it may not be all that bad.

 

Fee: $15 for adults / $13 for students and senior citizens


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S Pierre, Pierre, South Dakota 57501
Phone:   605.224.7826
Email:   Mary.Duvall@maxwellstrat.com
Website:   http://pierreplayers.com

All Dates:
Sep 15, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sep 16, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sep 17, 2023 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Sep 21, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sep 22, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sep 23, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

