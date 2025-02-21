Pierre Players Presents: The Spitfire Grill - Pierre
Feb 28, 2025 - Mar 1, 2025
Doors Open at 7 p.m., Performance at 7:30 p.m.
*Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m.
A Q&A with the cast and crew will be held Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.
Box Office Opens: February 10, 2025
Synopsis: Based on the hit 1996 film and newly revised in 2024, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance and family. A troubled young parolee yearning for a fresh start follows her dreams to Wisconsin, based on a page from an old travel book, only to find a small town with a gritty heart aching with longing and regret. Unexpectedly discovering the healing power of community while working at the Spitfire Grill, Percy reawakens the entire town’s capacity for rebirth, forgiveness and hope. Set to a melodic folk-inspired score, The Spitfire Grill is a joyous celebration of human kindness.
"The Spitfire Grill" is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Fee: $25 at the door
|Location:
|The Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://www.pierreplayers.com/
All Dates:
Feb 21, 2025 - Feb 23, 2025
Feb 28, 2025 - Mar 1, 2025
Pierre Players Presents The Spitfire Grill, Musical Drama: Music and Book by James Valcq, Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley, Based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff. Director: Scott Lee Assistant Director: Isaac Gonzales Musical Director: Rodd Bauck
