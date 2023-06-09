Pine Island - Gravel Odyssey

Jun 9, 2023 - Jun 11, 2023

The Pine Island Gravel Odyssey (formerly the Gold Rush Gravel Grinder) is a race, ride, tour of the Black Hills. It consists mostly of gravel roads, but will also include a bit of pavement while riders roll over open prairies.

The course takes riders through canyons, flowing creeks, and trails provide a perfect opportunity to explore the deep forests, all while climbing toward views of the Black Hills.

The rides will be held again this year with a 5 a.m. start at the Spearfish City Park. Riders must carry their own food and water. Race lengths vary from 45, 70, 110, and 210 miles.

These races will happen, regardless of rain, sleet, snow or whatever mother nature decides to throw at us. So be prepared! Check the local weather forecast for the day and dress accordingly. June in South Dakota is a very beautiful, but sometimes wet month, so be prepared to bring your rain gear if needed! Remember , there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear choice!