Pink Pilates: A Fundraiser to Support Amy's Fight to Crush Breast Cancer - Rapid City

Oct 19, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Support Amy's Fight! Join us for a Pilates workout and donate
what you can! 100% of proceeds go directly to Amy’s breast cancer
treatment. Join the Fight for Amy! Amy, a loving mother, wife, and business owner, needs our support as she battles cancer.

Participate in Pink Pilates: choose a class, donate, and get fit while helping Amy!

 

Fee: $Donation


Location:   Peak Wellness
Map:   715 Omaha Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-872-2297
Email:   pilateswholebodysd@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.pilateswholebody.com/

All Dates:
Oct 19, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Select your class, Donate using the QR VENMO code you see on the flyer and get fit while helping a community member fighting breast cancer.

Support Amy's Fight! Join us for a Pilates workout and donate what you can! 100% of proceeds go directly to Amy’s breast cancer treatment.

Peak Wellness
Peak Wellness 57701 715 Omaha Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable