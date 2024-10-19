Pink Pilates: A Fundraiser to Support Amy's Fight to Crush Breast Cancer - Rapid City
Oct 19, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Support Amy's Fight! Join us for a Pilates workout and donate
what you can! 100% of proceeds go directly to Amy’s breast cancer
treatment. Join the Fight for Amy! Amy, a loving mother, wife, and business owner, needs our support as she battles cancer.
Participate in Pink Pilates: choose a class, donate, and get fit while helping Amy!
Fee: $Donation
|Location:
|Peak Wellness
|Map:
|715 Omaha Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-872-2297
|Email:
|pilateswholebodysd@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.pilateswholebody.com/
All Dates:
Oct 19, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Select your class, Donate using the QR VENMO code you see on the flyer and get fit while helping a community member fighting breast cancer.
