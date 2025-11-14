Pinky and the Floyd: Wish You Were Here - 50th Anniversary Tour - Rapid City

Nov 14, 2025 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Experience one of the most iconic albums in rock history brought to life by one of the nation’s top Pink Floyd tribute bands. Hailing from Bozeman, Montana, Pinky and the Floyd are known for their massive sound, spot-on detail, and electrifying live performances. With soaring vocals, precision musicianship, and a deep reverence for the source material, they deliver a concert experience that captures the spirit and power of the original.



This is not just a tribute show — it’s a sonic journey through the heart of Wish You Were Here, performed start to finish with the same passion, energy, and emotion that made Pink Floyd legendary. Even without the elaborate touring light rig, the music itself takes center stage, filling the room with the expansive, immersive sound that has earned Pinky and the Floyd their reputation as one of the best in the country.



Dates: Tickets are transferable but non-refundable

• Friday, November 14 – Buy Tickets



• Saturday, November 15 – Buy Tickets



Venue: The 707 Sports Bar & Nightlife Venue – 707 Mountain View Rd.

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM



General Admission: Standing room only — it’s a concert after all!



VIP Experience: Reserved seating and table, skip-the-line entry, exclusive VIP bar and tab service



Online sales close 1 hour before showtime. Limited tickets may be available at the door if not sold out. Be sure you’re purchasing tickets for the correct night.

Fee: $35-$65