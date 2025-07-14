Pioneer Camp - Deadwood

Jul 14, 2025 - Jul 18, 2025

During this exciting five-day camp, students will immerse themselves in hands-on activities that bring history to life. From sewing and traditional crafts to playing old-fashioned games, making butter and ice cream, and even panning for gold, campers will discover the skills of the past. Designed for children in grades 1-6, this unforgettable week offers a fun and interactive way to explore pioneer life! Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Reservations required and scholarships are available. Space is limited, so call Deadwood History Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

 

Fee: $50 for members, $55 for non-members


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy-Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/pioneer-camp/

All Dates:
Journey back in time and experience the daily adventures of early American pioneers in Deadwood.

