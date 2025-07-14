Pioneer Camp - Deadwood

During this exciting five-day camp, students will immerse themselves in hands-on activities that bring history to life. From sewing and traditional crafts to playing old-fashioned games, making butter and ice cream, and even panning for gold, campers will discover the skills of the past. Designed for children in grades 1-6, this unforgettable week offers a fun and interactive way to explore pioneer life! Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Reservations required and scholarships are available. Space is limited, so call Deadwood History Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

