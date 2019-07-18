Share |

Pioneer Days - White

Jul 18, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Parade, demolition derby, pigeon auction, chili cook-off, car show, music, bingo, kids’ activities, golf, bean bag tournament, book sale, street dance and kiddie tractor pull.


Location:   White
Map:   White, SD 57276
Phone:   605-690-4458
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/PioneerDaysWhiteSD/

All Dates:
135th Anniversary of White.

