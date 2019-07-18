Pioneer Days - White
Jul 18, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019
Parade, demolition derby, pigeon auction, chili cook-off, car show, music, bingo, kids’ activities, golf, bean bag tournament, book sale, street dance and kiddie tractor pull.
|Location:
|White
|Map:
|White, SD 57276
|Phone:
|605-690-4458
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/PioneerDaysWhiteSD/
All Dates:
135th Anniversary of White.
