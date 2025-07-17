Pioneer Days - White
Jul 17, 2025 - Jul 20, 2025
80s themed, parade, demolition derby, chili cook-off, street dance, bean-bag tournament & kids' tractor pull.
|Location:
|Downtown White
|Map:
|White, SD 57276
|Phone:
|605-690-4458
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/PioneerDaysWhiteSD/
All Dates:
