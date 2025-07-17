Pioneer Days - White

Jul 17, 2025 - Jul 20, 2025

80s themed, parade, demolition derby, chili cook-off, street dance, bean-bag tournament & kids' tractor pull.


Location:   Downtown White
Map:   White, SD 57276
Phone:   605-690-4458
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/PioneerDaysWhiteSD/

All Dates:
