Pioneer Power & Toy Show - Menno

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Ford and Fordson tractors, Hercules engines, Associate Engines, toys, flea market, crafts, demonstrations, kids’ games, tractor pull and parade.


Location:   Pioneer Acres
Map:   516 N Fifth Street, Menno, South Dakota 57045
Phone:   605-505-0109
Email:   mennopowershow@yahoo.com
Website:   http://www.pioneeracres.com/powershow.html

All Dates:
