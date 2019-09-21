Pioneer Power & Toy Show - Menno
Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019
Ford and Fordson tractors, Hercules engines, Associate Engines, toys, flea market, crafts, demonstrations, kids’ games, tractor pull and parade.
|Location:
|Pioneer Acres
|Map:
|516 N Fifth Street, Menno, South Dakota 57045
|Phone:
|605-505-0109
|Email:
|mennopowershow@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.pioneeracres.com/powershow.html
All Dates:
