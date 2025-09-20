Pioneer Power & Toy Show - Menno
Sep 20, 2025 - Sep 21, 2025
Vehicles and engines, toys, flea market, crafts, demonstrations, kids' games, tractor pull and parade.
For more information please email: mennopowershow@yahoo.com
|Location:
|Pioneer Acres
|Map:
|516 N Fifth Street, Menno, South Dakota 57045
|Email:
|mennopowershow@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.pioneeracres.com/powershow.html
All Dates:
