Plain Views: Watercolors by Judy Thompson - Sioux Falls
Oct 22, 2018 - Feb 11, 2019
“Plain Views: Watercolors by Judy Thompson” opens October 22, 2018, and runs through February 11, 2018, in the Madsen/Nelson/Elmen Galleries of the Fantle Building on the Augustana University Campus, 2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, 57197. Hour: Monday-Friday 8-5 and the first Saturday of the month 10-2
|Location:
|The Center for Western Studies
|Map:
|2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-4007
|Email:
|cws@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/center-western-studies/exhibits/plain-views-watercolors-judy-thompson
All Dates:
