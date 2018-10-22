Share |

Plain Views: Watercolors by Judy Thompson - Sioux Falls

Oct 22, 2018 - Feb 11, 2019

“Plain Views: Watercolors by Judy Thompson” opens October 22, 2018, and runs through February 11, 2018, in the Madsen/Nelson/Elmen Galleries of the Fantle Building on the Augustana University Campus, 2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, 57197. Hour: Monday-Friday 8-5 and the first Saturday of the month 10-2


Location:   The Center for Western Studies
Map:   2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-4007
Email:   cws@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/center-western-studies/exhibits/plain-views-watercolors-judy-thompson

All Dates:
Oct 22, 2018 - Feb 11, 2019

“Plain Views: Watercolors by Judy Thompson” opens October 22, 2018, and runs through February 11, 2018, in the Madsen/Nelson/Elmen Galleries of the Fantle Building on the Augustana University Campus, 2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, 57197. Hour: Monday-Friday 8-5 and the first Saturday of the month 10-2
The Center for Western Studies
The Center for Western Studies 57197 2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197

Search All Events By Day

October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS