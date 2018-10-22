Plain Views: Watercolors by Judy Thompson - Sioux Falls

Oct 22, 2018 - Feb 22, 2019

"Plain Views: Watercolors by Judy Thompson" opened Oct. 22 and runs through Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in the Madsen/Nelson/Elmen Galleries of the Fantle Building. An opening artist reception will be held Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 5-7 p.m.



Boundless. This word is often used to describe the land of the Northern Plains. From horizon to horizon, we are blessed with 360 degrees of splendor around us at all times.



The majesty that we have been gifted, in the remarkable place that many of us call home, will be on full display in the gallery exhibition, "Plain Views: Watercolors by Judy Thompson." From the simplicity of waves of prairie grass moving in unison, to the complexity of the muscles of a horse midstride, Judy Thompson illuminates all that is in our everyday “plain view” with a palette of surprising colors and brush strokes as bold as the people who live and breathe the grace and dignity of prairie life.