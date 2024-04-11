Share |

Poetry on the Road - Aberdeen

Apr 11, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

https://sdpoetry.org/


Location:   Red Rooster Coffee House
Map:   218 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401

