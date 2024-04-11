Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Poetry on the Road - Aberdeen
Apr 11, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.
https://sdpoetry.org/
Red Rooster Coffee House
Red Rooster Coffee House 57401 218 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
