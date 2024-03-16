Share |

Poetry on the Road - Belle Fourche

Mar 16, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

https://sdpoetry.org/


Location:   Tri-State Museum
Map:   415 5th Ave, Belle Fourche, SD 57717

All Dates:
