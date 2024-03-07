Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Poetry on the Road - Brookings
Mar 7, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.
https://sdpoetry.org/
All Dates:
Mar 7, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Poetry on the Road - Brookings
Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.
https://sdpoetry.org/
Brookings Art Council
Brookings Art Council 57006 524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Search All Events By Day
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|4
|5
|6
|
7
|
8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|
15
|
16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|
21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.