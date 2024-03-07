Share |

Poetry on the Road - Brookings

Mar 7, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

Location:   Brookings Art Council
Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006

