Poetry on the Road - Chamberlain
Nov 16, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.
https://sdpoetry.org/
|Location:
|Akta Lakota Museum
|Map:
|1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325
All Dates:
Nov 16, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
