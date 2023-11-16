Share |

Poetry on the Road - Chamberlain

Nov 16, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

Location:   Akta Lakota Museum
Map:   1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325

