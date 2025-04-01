Poetry on the Road - Chamberlain
Apr 1, 2025
Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.
|Location:
|Akta Lakota Museum & Culture Center
|Map:
|1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|800-798-3452
All Dates:
Apr 1, 2025
