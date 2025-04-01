Poetry on the Road - Chamberlain

Apr 1, 2025

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

https://sdpoetry.org/


Location:   Akta Lakota Museum & Culture Center
Map:   1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   800-798-3452

All Dates:
Akta Lakota Museum & Culture Center
