Poetry on the Road - Madison
Apr 16, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.
|The BrickHouse
|106 SE 2nd St, Madison, SD 57042
