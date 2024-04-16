Share |

Poetry on the Road - Madison

Apr 16, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

https://sdpoetry.org/


Location:   The BrickHouse
Map:   106 SE 2nd St, Madison, SD 57042

