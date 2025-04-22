Poetry on the Road - Madison

Apr 22, 2025

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

https://sdpoetry.org/


Location:   The Brick House
Map:   106 2nd St SE, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-270-2116

All Dates:
The Brick House
