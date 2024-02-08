Share |

Poetry on the Road - Mitchell

Feb 8, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

https://sdpoetry.org/


Location:   Mitchell Public Library
Map:   221 N. Duff, Mitchell, SD 57301

All Dates:
