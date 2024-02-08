Poetry on the Road - Mitchell
Feb 8, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.
https://sdpoetry.org/
|Mitchell Public Library
|221 N. Duff, Mitchell, SD 57301
Feb 8, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
