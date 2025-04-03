Poetry on the Road - Pierre

Apr 3, 2025

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

https://sdpoetry.org/


Location:   Waterfront Gallery for the Arts
Map:   207 E Missouri Ave Suite 1A, Pierre, SD 57501

All Dates:
Apr 3, 2025

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.   https://sdpoetry.org/
Waterfront Gallery for the Arts
Waterfront Gallery for the Arts 57501 207 E Missouri Ave Suite 1A, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable