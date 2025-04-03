Poetry on the Road - Pierre
Apr 3, 2025
Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.
https://sdpoetry.org/
|Location:
|Waterfront Gallery for the Arts
|Map:
|207 E Missouri Ave Suite 1A, Pierre, SD 57501
All Dates:
Apr 3, 2025
