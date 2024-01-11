Share |

Poetry on the Road - Yankton

Jan 11, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Each event will feature poetry readings by SDSPS member poets, followed by an OPEN MIC where you can sign up to read YOUR poems.

 

https://sdpoetry.org/


Location:   Muddy Mo's Coffee House
Map:   233 Broadway Ave, Yankton, SD 57078

