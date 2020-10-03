POSTPONED: Spirit of Dakota Award Banquet - Huron
Oct 3, 2020
The award banquet for the 34th annual Spirit of Dakota Award, scheduled for October 3, 2020, has been postponed until October 2, 2021. The event will feature an art show and nominee tea as well as an awards banquet honoring outstanding South Dakota women.
|Location:
|Huron Event Center
|Map:
|100 4th St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-352-6073
|Website:
|http://www.huronsd.com/
All Dates:
Oct 3, 2020 postponed until 2021
Oct 2, 2021 new date
