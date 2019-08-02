Potato Days - Clark
Join us for the decorated potato contest, mashed potato wrestling, recipe competition, car show, tractor show, horseshoe tournament, road race, street dance, arts in the park and inflatables.
|Location:
|Dickinson Park and Downtown Clark
|Map:
|Clark, SD 57225
|Phone:
|605-360-7672
All Dates:
Celebrate the potato in Clark where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber.
