Potato Days - Clark

Aug 2, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019

Join us for the decorated potato contest, mashed potato wrestling, recipe competition, car show, tractor show, horseshoe tournament, road race, street dance, arts in the park and inflatables.


Location:   Dickinson Park and Downtown Clark
Map:   Clark, SD 57225
Phone:   605-360-7672

All Dates:
Celebrate the potato in Clark where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber.

