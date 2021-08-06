Share |

Potato Days - Clark

Aug 6, 2021 - Aug 7, 2021

Mashed potato wrestling, car show, tractor show, arts in the park, parade, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, road race and street dance.


Location:   Dickinson Park and Downtown Clark
Map:   Clark, SD 57225
Phone:   605-360-7672
Email:   cassibloom@rocketmail.com
Website:   http://www.clarksd.com/potato-days/

All Dates:
Celebrate the potato in Clark where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber.

