Potato Days - Clark
Aug 6, 2021 - Aug 7, 2021
Mashed potato wrestling, car show, tractor show, arts in the park, parade, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, road race and street dance.
|Location:
|Dickinson Park and Downtown Clark
|Map:
|Clark, SD 57225
|Phone:
|605-360-7672
|Email:
|cassibloom@rocketmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.clarksd.com/potato-days/
All Dates:
Celebrate the potato in Clark where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber.
