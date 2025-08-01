Potato Days - Clark
Aug 1, 2025 - Aug 3, 2025
The potato is king in Clark, South Dakota where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber. That’s why, each year, the town throws a party in honor of its favorite over-used, under-appreciated starch.
The event features mashed potato wrestling, a car show, arts in the park, parade, road race and street dance.
|Location:
|Swimming Pool Park and Downtown
|Map:
|Clark, SD 57225
|Phone:
|605-360-7672
|Email:
|clarkareachamberofcommerce@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.clarksd.com/potato-days/
All Dates:
