Potato Days - Clark

Aug 1, 2025 - Aug 3, 2025

The potato is king in Clark, South Dakota where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber. That’s why, each year, the town throws a party in honor of its favorite over-used, under-appreciated starch.

The event features mashed potato wrestling, a car show, arts in the park, parade, road race and street dance. 


Location:   Swimming Pool Park and Downtown
Map:   Clark, SD 57225
Phone:   605-360-7672
Email:   clarkareachamberofcommerce@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.clarksd.com/potato-days/

All Dates:
Swimming Pool Park and Downtown
