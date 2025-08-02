Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Potter County Fair - Gettysburg
Aug 2, 2025 - Aug 5, 2025
Rodeo, bean bag tournament, food vendors and kids activities.
pottercountyfairboard@gmail.com
Fairgrounds
Fairgrounds 57442 Gettysburg, SD 57442
