Potter Family Christmas: HPWHC Annual Fundraiser - Spearfish
Nov 30, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come and join us for food and fun on Friday, November 30th at the High Plains Western Heritage Center. Starting with a Social Hour from 5:00 to 6:15 pm, you will be treated to Hors d'oeuvres and beverages (by Cheyenne Crossing and Perkins). At 6:15 pm the evening will be topped off by "The Potter Family Christmas Concert". Tickets are $40/per person. Reservations Required. To make reservations call: 605.642.9378 or email: info@westernheritagecenter.com
Fee: $40
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/
All Dates:
