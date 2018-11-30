Potter Family Christmas: HPWHC Annual Fundraiser - Spearfish

Nov 30, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Come and join us for food and fun on Friday, November 30th at the High Plains Western Heritage Center. Starting with a Social Hour from 5:00 to 6:15 pm, you will be treated to Hors d'oeuvres and beverages (by Cheyenne Crossing and Perkins). At 6:15 pm the evening will be topped off by "The Potter Family Christmas Concert". Tickets are $40/per person. Reservations Required. To make reservations call: 605.642.9378 or email: info@westernheritagecenter.com





Fee: $40