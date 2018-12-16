Potter Family Christmas: HPWHC Annual Fundraiser - Spearfish
Dec 16, 2018
Come and join us for fun on Sunday, December 16th at the High Plains Western Heritage Center for our High Plains Live event featuring: The Shrine of Democracy Chorus. Tickets are $10/per person. To Purchase tickets call: 605.642.9378 or email: info@westernheritagecenter.com
Fee: $10
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/
High Plains Live Event
