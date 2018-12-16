Share |

Potter Family Christmas: HPWHC Annual Fundraiser - Spearfish

Dec 16, 2018

Come and join us for fun on Sunday, December 16th at the High Plains Western Heritage Center for our High Plains Live event featuring: The Shrine of Democracy Chorus. Tickets are $10/per person. To Purchase tickets call: 605.642.9378 or email: info@westernheritagecenter.com


 

Fee: $10


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/

