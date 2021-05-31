Share |

PPQG 25th Annual Quilt Show - Buffalo

May 31, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Prairie Points Quilt Guild invites everyone to attend their 25th Annual Quilt Show. View well over one hundred quilts, wall hangings and home decor entries. There is also a luncheon and trunk show in the afternoon, vendors, door prizes, raffle quilts and more!


Location:   Harding County REC Center
Map:   204 Hodge St, Buffalo, SD 57720
Phone:   605-641-5591
Email:   elizhenderson22@gmail.com

