PPQG 25th Annual Quilt Show - Buffalo
May 31, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Prairie Points Quilt Guild invites everyone to attend their 25th Annual Quilt Show. View well over one hundred quilts, wall hangings and home decor entries. There is also a luncheon and trunk show in the afternoon, vendors, door prizes, raffle quilts and more!
|Location:
|Harding County REC Center
|Map:
|204 Hodge St, Buffalo, SD 57720
|Phone:
|605-641-5591
|Email:
|elizhenderson22@gmail.com
All Dates:
